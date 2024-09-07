Head-To-Head Comparison: Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) & Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) and Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bitdeer Technologies Group and Bitfarms, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitdeer Technologies Group 0 0 8 0 3.00 Bitfarms 0 1 4 0 2.80

Bitdeer Technologies Group presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 156.88%. Bitfarms has a consensus target price of $3.66, indicating a potential upside of 104.47%. Given Bitdeer Technologies Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bitdeer Technologies Group is more favorable than Bitfarms.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Bitdeer Technologies Group has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bitfarms has a beta of 3.64, meaning that its stock price is 264% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bitdeer Technologies Group and Bitfarms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitdeer Technologies Group -5.69% -2.56% -1.40% Bitfarms -62.79% -18.94% -16.08%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bitdeer Technologies Group and Bitfarms’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitdeer Technologies Group $420.89 million 1.45 -$56.66 million ($0.41) -13.29 Bitfarms $172.70 million 4.24 -$104.04 million ($0.38) -4.71

Bitdeer Technologies Group has higher revenue and earnings than Bitfarms. Bitdeer Technologies Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bitfarms, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.3% of Bitdeer Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.6% of Bitfarms shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Bitfarms shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bitdeer Technologies Group beats Bitfarms on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account. The company also operates mining datacenters to generate hash rate; handles various processes involved in computing, such as equipment procurement, transport logistics, datacenter design and construction, equipment management, and daily operations; and sells mining machines. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also undertakes hosting of third-party mining hardware. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

