Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hello Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark cut their price target on Hello Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Hello Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Hello Group from $6.40 to $5.70 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hello Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.93.

Hello Group Price Performance

MOMO stock opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $924.46 million, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. Hello Group has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $7.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.23.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The information services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $2.13. Hello Group had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Hello Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hello Group will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOMO. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hello Group in the second quarter worth $68,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hello Group during the second quarter valued at $74,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hello Group during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hello Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

About Hello Group

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

