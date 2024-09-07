HI Tops One Day Trading Volume of $280,460.70 (HI)

HI (HI) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 7th. During the last week, HI has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. HI has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $280,460.70 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00008502 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000074 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,340.61 or 1.00023078 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00013244 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00008185 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00007870 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About HI

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00048097 USD and is down -1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $300,294.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

