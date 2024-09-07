holoride Price Hits $0.0019 (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One holoride token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, holoride has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. holoride has a market cap of $1.63 million and $19,103.85 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,264.86 or 0.04198564 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00040167 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006726 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00011846 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00012977 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006764 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001953 BTC.

holoride Profile

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 857,841,149 tokens. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 857,841,149 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00188961 USD and is down -2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $20,547.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.