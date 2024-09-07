holoride (RIDE) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $19,834.29

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. holoride has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and $19,834.29 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. One holoride token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, holoride has traded 14% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,284.73 or 0.04199783 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00039593 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006671 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00011949 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00013069 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006901 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001984 BTC.

holoride Profile

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 857,841,149 tokens. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 857,841,149 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00188961 USD and is down -2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $20,547.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.