Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $19,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of HON stock opened at $198.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $220.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.