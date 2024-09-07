Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $95.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.54 million. Hooker Furnishings had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.
Hooker Furnishings Stock Performance
Shares of HOFT stock opened at $15.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.80. Hooker Furnishings has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The stock has a market cap of $167.81 million, a PE ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.20.
Hooker Furnishings Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio is currently 235.90%.
Hooker Furnishings Company Profile
Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. It operates in three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.
