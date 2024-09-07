Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports. Hooker Furnishings had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $95.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

Hooker Furnishings Stock Performance

Shares of HOFT stock opened at $15.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.81 million, a PE ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.20. Hooker Furnishings has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average is $17.80.

Hooker Furnishings Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Hooker Furnishings’s payout ratio is currently 235.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Hooker Furnishings

In related news, Director Tonya Harris Jackson purchased 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $25,178.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at $343,366.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. It operates in three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

