Horizen (ZEN) Price Reaches $7.94 on Top Exchanges

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for about $7.94 or 0.00014676 BTC on exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $122.33 million and $10.48 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00051265 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00037728 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000421 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,406,862 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.