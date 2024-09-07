Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.31.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HST shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Compass Point cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $615,558,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,800,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,807,000 after buying an additional 164,334 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,189,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,218,000 after buying an additional 965,100 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,627,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,983,000 after buying an additional 190,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,170,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,909,000 after buying an additional 489,415 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

