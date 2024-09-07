H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$12.00 at TD Securities

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$11.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$11.35.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HR.UN
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.1 %
About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust
H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than H&R Real Estate Investment Trust
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.