H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$12.00 at TD Securities

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$11.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$11.35.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$10.69 on Wednesday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$8.47 and a 12-month high of C$10.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.97.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

