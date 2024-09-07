Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $407.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hubbell from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $431.00 to $441.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on Hubbell from $384.00 to $368.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $383.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $404.88.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $370.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $375.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $386.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $248.37 and a fifty-two week high of $429.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hubbell will post 16.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total transaction of $164,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,781.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total transaction of $5,868,528.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,861,791.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total value of $164,043.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,781.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 1,850.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

