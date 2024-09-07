Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Upgraded to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $441.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $431.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HUBB. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $383.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hubbell from $384.00 to $368.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $404.88.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUBB

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $370.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Hubbell has a 12 month low of $248.37 and a 12 month high of $429.61.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.13. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total value of $5,868,528.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,861,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total value of $5,868,528.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,861,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total value of $164,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,781.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hubbell

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell in the first quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 1,850.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Hubbell in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell in the first quarter valued at $56,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hubbell

(Get Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.