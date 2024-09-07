Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for approximately 0.5% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $31,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4,971.4% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 46.5% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.86. 3,937,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,328,661. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $109.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.40.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

In other news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,874.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,085,952.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,868.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.53.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

