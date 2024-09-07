Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 146,140 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 259.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,140 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Centene were worth $13,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Centene by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Centene in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Trading Down 2.5 %

CNC stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,046,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,480,344. The company has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.48. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $81.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $39.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.83 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. Baird R W raised Centene to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Centene

Centene Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.