Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 17,011 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,011 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of Builders FirstSource worth $16,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 1,894.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 28,341 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,790,000 after acquiring an additional 264,650 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of BLDR traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.51. 1,856,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,622,488. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.43 and a 200-day moving average of $171.58. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.24 and a 52 week high of $214.70. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.83.
Builders FirstSource announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BLDR shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $193.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $217.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $197.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.57.
In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $4,610,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,650,775.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.
