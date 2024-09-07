Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 86,887 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 862,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,887 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $18,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,853,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,869,655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777,901 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,733,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,151,000 after acquiring an additional 695,038 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,483,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,776,000 after acquiring an additional 237,321 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,984,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,559,000 after acquiring an additional 83,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,723,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,166,000 after purchasing an additional 517,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 30,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $628,756.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 30,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $628,756.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $752,122.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,054 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,717.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,141 shares of company stock worth $1,874,608. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.53. 16,208,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,067,393. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.46.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.09.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

