Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 604,077 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,888 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Comcast were worth $23,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steph & Co. increased its stake in Comcast by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 204.7% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 177.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 812 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.78.

Comcast Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.61. 18,549,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,988,055. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.85. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $155.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.