Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $14.79 Million Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Humana were worth $14,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 42,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,359,000 after acquiring an additional 13,356 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $421,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Humana by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,462,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 472.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 8,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Humana by 249.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after buying an additional 14,944 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of HUM stock traded down $7.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $357.86. 1,080,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,625,801. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.41. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $298.61 and a 1-year high of $530.54. The company has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Humana from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their target price on Humana from $396.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $398.70.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

