Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $17.07 Million Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 529,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,470 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $17,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 550.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $146,736.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,182,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $35.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,831,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,934,222. The firm has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.14 and its 200 day moving average is $35.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 69.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on KHC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.31.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.