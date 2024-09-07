Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 16,762 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,762 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $13,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:MO traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.69. 8,207,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,317,011. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.15 and a 200 day moving average of $45.98. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $54.95.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Altria Group

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.