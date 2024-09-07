Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 6,444 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,190 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,444 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $26,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 911.1% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $191,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,615,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.09, for a total value of $463,635.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,051 shares in the company, valued at $14,852,083.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $191,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,615,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,263 shares of company stock worth $10,892,906. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

CDNS traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $247.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,740,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,919. The company has a market cap of $67.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.05 and a 1 year high of $328.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $279.11 and a 200 day moving average of $292.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.