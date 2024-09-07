iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Stock Price Down 2.2%

iMetal Resources Inc. (CVE:IMR – Get Free Report) traded down 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 11,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

iMetal Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 7.79. The firm has a market cap of C$1.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.30.

iMetal Resources Company Profile

iMetal Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec in Canada. The company explores for precious and base metal resources. Its flagship property is the Gowganda West project covering an area of approximately 147 squares kilometers located in Ontario; Kerrs Gold property covering an area of 665 hectares located in Ontario; and Ghost Mountain property consists of eleven claim units covering an area of 220 hectares located in Ontario.

Further Reading

