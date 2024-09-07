Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.70.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IMCR. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Immunocore from $92.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Immunocore from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Immunocore from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMCR. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Immunocore by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 16,345 shares in the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC bought a new position in Immunocore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,439,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Immunocore by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 846,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,852,000 after buying an additional 166,988 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Immunocore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,064,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Immunocore by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMCR opened at $33.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.96. Immunocore has a 52-week low of $33.04 and a 52-week high of $76.98.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.58 million. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 14.68% and a negative net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Immunocore will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

