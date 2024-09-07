ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.94

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.94 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.47 ($0.02). ImmuPharma shares last traded at GBX 1.48 ($0.02), with a volume of 1,098,569 shares traded.
ImmuPharma Stock Up 3.5 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £6.39 million, a P/E ratio of -153.50 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.94.
About ImmuPharma
ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity and inflammation, and anti-infectives. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.
