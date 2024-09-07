Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Shares Down 5.9%

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.37 and last traded at $11.42. Approximately 497,046 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 300,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Indivior in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Indivior from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,035.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Indivior had a negative return on equity of 654.82% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Indivior PLC will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Indivior during the fourth quarter worth $36,011,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Indivior by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,094,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,872,000 after purchasing an additional 769,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Indivior by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 826,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after purchasing an additional 345,556 shares in the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Indivior by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 590,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,913,000 after buying an additional 316,435 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Indivior during the second quarter worth about $3,224,000. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

