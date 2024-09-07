Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

INFN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum reiterated a hold rating and issued a $6.65 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Infinera in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Infinera to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Infinera from $9.00 to $6.65 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.09.

Infinera Price Performance

INFN opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.51. Infinera has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 31.63% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $342.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.71 million. Infinera’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Infinera

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFN. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Infinera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new stake in Infinera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. 97.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

