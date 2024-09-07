Informa (LON:INF) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $830.87

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 830.87 ($10.93) and traded as high as GBX 836.60 ($11.00). Informa shares last traded at GBX 836 ($10.99), with a volume of 1,729,432 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Informa from GBX 975 ($12.82) to GBX 1,010 ($13.28) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Informa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 900.50 ($11.84).
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Informa’s payout ratio is 8,260.87%.
Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.
