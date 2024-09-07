Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN) is Motiv8 Investments LLC’s Largest Position

Motiv8 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 216,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,912 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January comprises about 6.5% of Motiv8 Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Motiv8 Investments LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $8,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PJAN. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 496.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 402,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,985,000 after buying an additional 334,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000.

BATS:PJAN traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.43. 31,526 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.52.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

