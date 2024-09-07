Insider Buying: Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) CFO Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) CFO David R. Jolley purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $69,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 291,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,340.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Domo Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DOMO opened at $6.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.12. The stock has a market cap of $266.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.44. Domo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23.
Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $78.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Domo from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Domo from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Domo from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.
Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.
