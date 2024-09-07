Insider Buying: Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR) Senior Officer Acquires C$152,500.00 in Stock

Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Scott Seipert acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$30.50 per share, with a total value of C$152,500.00.

Strathcona Resources Stock Performance

Shares of SCR opened at C$27.90 on Friday. Strathcona Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$20.16 and a one year high of C$37.69. The company has a market cap of C$5.98 billion and a PE ratio of 6.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$31.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.29, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 11.09.

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$1.43 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$992.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$978.00 million. Strathcona Resources had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Strathcona Resources Ltd. will post 3.8944724 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Strathcona Resources Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Strathcona Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCR. TD Securities increased their price target on Strathcona Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank upgraded Strathcona Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Standpoint Research lifted their target price on Strathcona Resources from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Strathcona Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Strathcona Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$35.50.

Strathcona Resources Company Profile

Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.

