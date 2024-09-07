Insider Buying: Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR) Senior Officer Acquires C$152,500.00 in Stock

Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Scott Seipert acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$30.50 per share, with a total value of C$152,500.00.
Strathcona Resources Stock Performance
Shares of SCR opened at C$27.90 on Friday. Strathcona Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$20.16 and a one year high of C$37.69. The company has a market cap of C$5.98 billion and a PE ratio of 6.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$31.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.29, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 11.09.
Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$1.43 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$992.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$978.00 million. Strathcona Resources had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Strathcona Resources Ltd. will post 3.8944724 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Strathcona Resources Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCR. TD Securities increased their price target on Strathcona Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank upgraded Strathcona Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Standpoint Research lifted their target price on Strathcona Resources from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Strathcona Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Strathcona Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$35.50.
Read Our Latest Analysis on SCR
Strathcona Resources Company Profile
Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.
