Insider Selling: Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Chairman Sells $3,791,760.14 in Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 26,579 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,791,760.14. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,699,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bennett Rosenthal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 29th, Bennett Rosenthal sold 13,533 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,963,908.96.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Bennett Rosenthal sold 15,704 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.09, for a total transaction of $2,262,789.36.

On Monday, August 19th, Bennett Rosenthal sold 10,154 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total transaction of $1,466,846.84.

On Thursday, August 15th, Bennett Rosenthal sold 27,172 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total transaction of $3,958,145.24.

On Friday, June 21st, Bennett Rosenthal sold 150,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $19,791,000.00.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $137.39 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $96.00 and a one year high of $155.53. The company has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 61.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.18.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $788.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.09 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 12.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ARES. Barclays lifted their price target on Ares Management from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Ares Management from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Ares Management in the first quarter worth $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Ares Management by 66.7% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Ares Management by 555.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 262 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Ares Management by 29,200.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

