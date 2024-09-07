Insider Selling: Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST) COO Sells $18,906.84 in Stock

Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) COO Arman Sarkhani sold 10,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $18,906.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,817.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Asset Entities Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASST opened at $2.39 on Friday. Asset Entities Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 8.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Asset Entities stock. Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new stake in Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Asset Entities as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asset Entities Company Profile

Asset Entities Inc, a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company offers discord investment education, entertainment, and marketing services.

See Also

