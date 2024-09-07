Insider Selling: Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Sells 3,179 Shares of Stock

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Don Mcguire sold 3,179 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.38, for a total value of $872,254.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,440,548.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $269.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $256.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.73. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.53 and a 1-year high of $278.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.74 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 89.20%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 230.3% in the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ADP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.36.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

