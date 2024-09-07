Insider Selling: Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Sells 3,179 Shares of Stock

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) VP Don Mcguire sold 3,179 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.38, for a total value of $872,254.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,440,548.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $269.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $256.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.73. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.53 and a 1-year high of $278.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 89.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 230.3% in the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ADP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.36.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

