Insider Selling: Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CEO Sells $26,739,750.00 in Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.53, for a total transaction of $26,739,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,970,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,024,589.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of AXON stock opened at $354.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.69, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.85. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $189.12 and a one year high of $378.89.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXON. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Axon Enterprise

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXON. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 10,120.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axon Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.