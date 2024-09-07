Insider Selling: Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Director Sells $119,110.50 in Stock

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) Director Saurabh Saha sold 17,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $119,110.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,251.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:CLVT opened at $6.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Clarivate Plc has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $650.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.94 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 46.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.01%. Clarivate’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CLVT shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Clarivate from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVT. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Clarivate by 729.6% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

