Insider Selling: Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) COO Sells 4,245 Shares of Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) COO Andy Dignan sold 4,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $128,453.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,628,991.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Five9 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $28.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.59 and a 12-month high of $92.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $252.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.54 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FIVN shares. Bank of America raised Five9 from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Baird R W downgraded Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Five9 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.35.

Institutional Trading of Five9

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of Five9 by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. KLR Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Stories

