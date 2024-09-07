Insider Selling: J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Director Sells $3,359,000.00 in Stock

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) Director Gerald B. Shreiber sold 20,000 shares of J&J Snack Foods stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.95, for a total transaction of $3,359,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Performance

Shares of JJSF opened at $165.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.37. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12 month low of $133.23 and a 12 month high of $176.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $439.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.92 million. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 5.49%. J&J Snack Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J&J Snack Foods Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This is a positive change from J&J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J&J Snack Foods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in J&J Snack Foods by 1.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in J&J Snack Foods by 1.4% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

Featured Articles

