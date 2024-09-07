Insider Selling: LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) Director Mona D. Albertine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $12,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

LINKBANCORP stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average is $6.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. LINKBANCORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $8.29.

LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). LINKBANCORP had a positive return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $26.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.17 million. Equities research analysts expect that LINKBANCORP, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. LINKBANCORP’s payout ratio is -115.38%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in LINKBANCORP during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in LINKBANCORP during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in LINKBANCORP during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of LINKBANCORP in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

