Insider Selling: Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) CFO Sells 38,000 Shares of Stock

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) CFO Amy Hood sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total transaction of $15,600,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 496,369 shares in the company, valued at $203,784,292.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT stock opened at $401.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $309.45 and a 1 year high of $468.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $427.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $422.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $64.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.38 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Microsoft from $470.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cim LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 7.1% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 11,975 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,162,000. Clear Rock Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC now owns 9,711 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,340,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Creekside Partners bought a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth $2,879,000. Finally, NCP Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. NCP Inc. now owns 8,531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

