Insider Selling: Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) CEO Sells $34,200.00 in Stock

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 1,200 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $34,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,329.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Univest Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $27.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.25 and its 200 day moving average is $22.69. Univest Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $29.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $120.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Univest Financial Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Univest Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVSP. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 307.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Univest Financial by 212.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 11,533.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 8,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UVSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Univest Financial in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Univest Financial from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

