Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $242.00 to $227.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $255.20.

NYSE IBP opened at $204.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.68. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.93. Installed Building Products has a 1 year low of $106.01 and a 1 year high of $281.04.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $737.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.86 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 44.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.84%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 280.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

