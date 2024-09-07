Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Grows Stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,872 shares during the period. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF accounts for 4.0% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC owned about 0.34% of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF worth $27,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter worth $83,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $156,000.

Get BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF alerts:

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DYNF stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.58. 1,761,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,772,479. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a 52 week low of $33.31 and a 52 week high of $48.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.38.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.