Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Grows Stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2024

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNFFree Report) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,872 shares during the period. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF accounts for 4.0% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC owned about 0.34% of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF worth $27,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter worth $83,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $156,000.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DYNF stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.58. 1,761,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,772,479. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a 52 week low of $33.31 and a 52 week high of $48.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.38.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.