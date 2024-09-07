Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Has $247,000 Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,693,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,677,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674,372 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $1,638,746,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,851,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $634,518,000 after acquiring an additional 52,859 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,840,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $468,884,000 after acquiring an additional 493,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,516,347 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $337,463,000 after acquiring an additional 194,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.83.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $243.81. 1,889,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,513,320. The company has a market capitalization of $138.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $262.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $236.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.56 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

