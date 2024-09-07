Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Has $7.40 Million Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,815 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC owned about 0.18% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $7,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 4,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 11,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:BOND traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $94.43. The company had a trading volume of 267,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,507. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $85.10 and a 52 week high of $94.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.45.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

