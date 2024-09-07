Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Invests $291,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 59,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 43,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after acquiring an additional 11,859 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Theory Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $1.47 on Friday, reaching $159.92. The stock had a trading volume of 378,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,786. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.35. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $164.45.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

