Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Invests $479,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 315.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. SWP Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $381,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,109,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,746,000 after purchasing an additional 68,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $206,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $4.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $207.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,561,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,838,492. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $228.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.28.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.