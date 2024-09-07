Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Sells 1,741 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up 0.3% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

AVUS stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.56. 337,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,546. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $69.57 and a 1-year high of $94.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

