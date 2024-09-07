Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Takes Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $230.63. 6,315,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,086,725. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $234.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.59.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.