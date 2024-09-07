International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Given New $145.00 Price Target at UBS Group

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of International Business Machines to a moderate sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $185.93.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $200.87 on Wednesday. International Business Machines has a 12-month low of $135.87 and a 12-month high of $205.95. The stock has a market cap of $184.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.52 and a 200 day moving average of $182.51.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

